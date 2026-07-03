Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $13.50 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,286 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 61,278 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 60.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 189.6% in the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 443,538 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290,402 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $260.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 9.8%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $245.29 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,208,407.68. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 177,273 shares of company stock worth $26,796,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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