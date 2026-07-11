Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,297 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,226 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Solventum were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 15,355,691 shares of the company's stock worth $1,216,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Solventum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,344,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,759,000 after buying an additional 124,490 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Solventum by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 6,220,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,880,000 after buying an additional 702,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Solventum by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,300 shares of the company's stock worth $338,006,000 after buying an additional 959,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,588,728 shares of the company's stock worth $362,375,000 after buying an additional 763,308 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOLV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLV

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 532,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,437. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $88.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.97 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 17.33%.Solventum's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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