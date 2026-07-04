Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $17.70 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 273.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,815 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.3% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $357.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The stock's 50 day moving average is $323.97 and its 200-day moving average is $345.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Evercore dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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