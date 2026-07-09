Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report) by 109.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PNW stock opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.96.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 11.99%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pinnacle West Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $650,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $656,766. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PNW. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $106.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pinnacle West Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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