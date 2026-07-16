Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $243,000 Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST - Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,254 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 204,919 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in QuinStreet were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $304,000. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,779,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 100,430 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 284,833 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 80,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,978 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company's stock.

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QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.67. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $18.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business's revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut QuinStreet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of QuinStreet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QNST

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 22,057 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $268,874.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 400,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,313.58. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

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