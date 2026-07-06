Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $4.53 Million Position in Edison International $EIX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,855 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 64,275 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Edison International were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $75.63 on Monday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock's fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's payout ratio is 38.11%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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