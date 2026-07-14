Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $557,000 Holdings in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN - Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,205 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Stride were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonteq Securities AG raised its stake in Stride by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 1,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Stride by 85.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 24.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.75.

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Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.17. The stock's 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.10.

Stride (NYSE:LRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.09. Stride had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 12.15%.The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc NYSE: LRN is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company's blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

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