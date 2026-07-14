Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. $MFA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA - Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,717 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 200,710 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of MFA Financial worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 540.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company's stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MFA Financial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFA

MFA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFA opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $956.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.41. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). MFA Financial had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. MFA Financial's payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, headquartered in New York City, is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company's primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through net interest income and capital appreciation. As a mortgage REIT, MFA Financial focuses on constructing a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage assets, leveraging its expertise in acquiring, financing and servicing mortgage products.

MFA Financial's investment portfolio encompasses a wide range of mortgage instruments, including adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans, interest-only securities, and agency mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MFA Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MFA Financial wasn't on the list.

While MFA Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here