Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,484 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 136,073 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in AGNC Investment by 100.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 96,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,957.38. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,352,079.64. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 215,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AGNC. UBS Group boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 39.50%.The company had revenue of ($114.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.1%. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.01%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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