Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report) by 128.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,389 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.10% of World Kinect worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WKC. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in World Kinect by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 107,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 16,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 6.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,874 shares of the company's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company's stock.

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World Kinect Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:WKC traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,014,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. World Kinect Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from World Kinect's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio is -9.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,828 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $576,727.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,126,124.61. The trade was a 33.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael John Kroll sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $283,647. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 107,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,065 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WKC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on World Kinect from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised World Kinect from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research cut World Kinect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WKC

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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