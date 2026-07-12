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Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.08 Million in NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
NCR Atleos logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NCR Atleos, acquiring 24,824 shares valued at about $1.08 million in the first quarter.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy, with hedge funds and other investors holding 88.66% of NCR Atleos shares, while several firms also recently added to their positions.
  • Analysts are cautious on the stock: the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $50.27, and recent reports from Zacks Research and Weiss Ratings both downgraded the shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos during the third quarter worth about $10,225,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in NCR Atleos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NCR Atleos by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 384,593 shares of the company's stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Atleos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,553,000. Finally, Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR Atleos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut NCR Atleos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NATL

NCR Atleos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NATL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 477,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.60. NCR Atleos Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Atleos Corporation will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR Atleos

(Free Report)

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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