Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.20 Million in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. $NGVC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.20% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,059 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 104,955 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In related news, insider Charity Isely sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,640.88. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGVC

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE NGVC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 80,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $754.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $45.98.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.00 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 3.60%.Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company's core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

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