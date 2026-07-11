Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.26 Million in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,911 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of Huron Consulting Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HURN. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $82,454,000 after acquiring an additional 162,706 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,661,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huron Consulting Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $70,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,221,686.44. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $52,468.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,232.24. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,862 shares of company stock worth $314,519 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 192,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,331. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.23. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.88 and a fifty-two week high of $186.77. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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