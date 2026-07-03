Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $13.36 Million in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,024 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $13,362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,059,335 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,653,639,000 after purchasing an additional 258,193 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,545,354 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,240,047,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.7% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,973,799 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,089,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,762 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,292,995 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $575,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,978,333 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $455,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on Cameco to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Cameco Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CCJ opened at $96.36 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $135.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Cameco had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $607.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cameco's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

More Cameco News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cameco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cameco closed its acquisition of TEPCO Resources’ 5% interest in the Cigar Lake Joint Venture, lifting its ownership in the high-grade uranium mine to 57.418%. The larger stake could strengthen Cameco’s long-term control over production and cash flow from one of its most important assets. Cameco Closes Deal to Increase Ownership in Cigar Lake Mine

Cameco closed its acquisition of TEPCO Resources’ 5% interest in the Cigar Lake Joint Venture, lifting its ownership in the high-grade uranium mine to 57.418%. The larger stake could strengthen Cameco’s long-term control over production and cash flow from one of its most important assets. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital raised its price target on Cameco to C$175 from C$160 and kept an Outperform rating, citing improving uranium fundamentals. That signals continued analyst confidence in the stock’s medium-term outlook. RBC Capital Increased its Price Target on Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

RBC Capital raised its price target on Cameco to C$175 from C$160 and kept an Outperform rating, citing improving uranium fundamentals. That signals continued analyst confidence in the stock’s medium-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investor-letter coverage highlighted Cameco as a uranium supplier held by TimesSquare Capital’s mid-cap growth strategy, which may support interest in the stock but does not represent a direct company catalyst. TimesSquare Mid Cap Growth Strategy Bets on Cameco Corp. (CCJ), a Uranium Supplier

Investor-letter coverage highlighted Cameco as a uranium supplier held by TimesSquare Capital’s mid-cap growth strategy, which may support interest in the stock but does not represent a direct company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cameco temporarily suspended operations at its Cigar Lake mine after problems at Orano’s McClean Lake mill disrupted ore processing. That creates a near-term production headwind and is likely the most important reason the stock is trading lower today. Cigar Lake Operation Update

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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