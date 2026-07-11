Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.56 Million in Farmland Partners Inc. $FPI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138,591 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.32% of Farmland Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

FPI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.62. 454,363 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,993. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $419.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 57.94%.The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Farmland Partners's payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages high-quality farmland in the United States. The company's primary business activity is the ownership of agricultural land, which it leases to farmers under various rental arrangements designed to generate stable cash rents and long-term capital appreciation. By focusing on farmland as a real asset, the company seeks to benefit from rising global demand for food, fiber and renewable fuels.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Farmland Partners completed its initial public offering in June 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FPI.

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