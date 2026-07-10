Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.87 Million in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $2,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,558,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $699,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,921 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 261,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,631,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,290,000 after buying an additional 935,432 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $161.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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