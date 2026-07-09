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Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.94 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Sarepta Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd disclosed a new first-quarter stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, buying 88,944 shares worth about $1.94 million.
  • Other institutional investors also adjusted their positions, with firms like Vanguard and AQR Capital Management holding large stakes; overall, institutions own 86.68% of Sarepta’s stock.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with Sarepta carrying an average Hold rating and a consensus price target of $24.81, while recent commentary included both upgrades and downgrades.
  • Interested in Sarepta Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,944 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Sarepta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,810,729 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $254,167,000 after acquiring an additional 993,283 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 454.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796,535 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $167,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,860 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,728,945 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $58,727,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,251,593 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 268,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,992,577 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $42,880,000 after purchasing an additional 52,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SRPT. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.21. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.15 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. Sarepta Therapeutics's revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta's core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company's mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta's commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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