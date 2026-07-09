Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.98 Million in Certara, Inc. $CERT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 347,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.23% of Certara as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 65.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,996 shares of the company's stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 299,528 shares of the company's stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 17.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,054 shares of the company's stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 40,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Certara by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $106.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Certara

Certara Profile

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

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