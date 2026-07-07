Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $3.57 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,581 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.73. 248,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.55. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.04 and a 52 week high of $193.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is 34.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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