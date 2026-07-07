Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $3.63 Million in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,529 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vicor by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Vicor

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Vicor Price Performance

VICR traded down $36.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.62. 475,817 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,902. Vicor Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $382.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 2.33.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm's revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $408.33.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $9,660,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,895,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,718,620,338.90. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 527,403 shares of company stock worth $149,884,140 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Further Reading

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