Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $874,000 in Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.08% of Genius Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,288 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,289 shares of the company's stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 163,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GENI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genius Sports from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $187.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Genius Sports's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

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