Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stake in onsemi $ON

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,733 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 397,648 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in onsemi were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in onsemi by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in onsemi by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,035,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406,922. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.01. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $134.92. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $111.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on onsemi from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on onsemi from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

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