Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Albany International Corporation $AIN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN - Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,861 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 31,093 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Albany International worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,783 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 908 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 227.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Albany International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Albany International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIN

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 123,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,519. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Albany International Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Albany International had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $311.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $281.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Albany International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Albany International's dividend payout ratio is -54.90%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

See Also

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