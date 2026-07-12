Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Rapid7, Inc. $RPD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 190,133 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.28% of Rapid7 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Rapid7 by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

Rapid7 Trading Down 2.1%

RPD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 2,549,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $746.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.01. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.94 million. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Rapid7 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rapid7 from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $8.00 price target on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.71.

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About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7's offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

Further Reading

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