Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Middleby by 1,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Middleby by 135.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Middleby News

Here are the key news stories impacting Middleby this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and technical indicators are pointing to a possible bottom for Middleby, with Zacks highlighting a hammer candlestick pattern and oversold conditions that could signal a near-term trend reversal. Article Title

Analysts and technical indicators are pointing to a possible bottom for Middleby, with Zacks highlighting a hammer candlestick pattern and oversold conditions that could signal a near-term trend reversal. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said Middleby has been oversold after a recent pullback, which may indicate selling pressure is fading and a recovery could be developing. Article Title

Another Zacks note said Middleby has been oversold after a recent pullback, which may indicate selling pressure is fading and a recovery could be developing. Positive Sentiment: The company’s post-spin-off growth plans and M&A strategy for its Midera business may be drawing investor interest, as management outlines longer-term value creation opportunities. Article Title

The company’s post-spin-off growth plans and M&A strategy for its Midera business may be drawing investor interest, as management outlines longer-term value creation opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in bearish positioning, with reported short interest remaining at zero shares, so this update does not appear to be a real catalyst for the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in bearish positioning, with reported short interest remaining at zero shares, so this update does not appear to be a real catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target on MIDD to $160, which signals more cautious expectations but does not change the broader long-term valuation case. Article Title

Jefferies lowered its price target on MIDD to $160, which signals more cautious expectations but does not change the broader long-term valuation case. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded Middleby from strong-buy to hold, which likely weighed on sentiment and suggests some analysts see less near-term upside.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 730,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Middleby Corporation has a one year low of $110.82 and a one year high of $180.13.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $839.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.19 million. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 11.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Middleby from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.25.

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About Middleby

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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