Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $953,000 Investment in UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,921 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of UFP Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $289.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UFP Technologies

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.29, for a total transaction of $287,148.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,310,352.04. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 2,864 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $634,977.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $189,562.05. The trade was a 77.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company's stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $236.91 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $233.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.57. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.86 and a fifty-two week high of $279.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.30. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 11.27%.The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $154.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: UFPT is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

Further Reading

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