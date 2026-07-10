Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in ASML by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $1,444,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,236.4% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of ASML by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $69,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

ASML Stock Up 2.0%

ASML opened at $1,804.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.96. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,697.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,473.46. The stock has a market cap of $709.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research cut ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,854.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here