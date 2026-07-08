Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 146,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.07% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,536 shares of the company's stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 6.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,294 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Bath & Body Works's payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

See Also

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