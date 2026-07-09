Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in HP Inc. $HPQ

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 107,732 shares of the computer maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,943,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,634 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in HP by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,981,864 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $45,063,000 after buying an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at about $22,601,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,899,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,977,716 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $43,747,000 after buying an additional 103,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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HP Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. HP's dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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