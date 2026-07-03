Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,346 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $9,821,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,356,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 287.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 540.1% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Argus set a $285.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.87.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $285.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.67 and a 200-day moving average of $231.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $294.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,213,045.04. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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