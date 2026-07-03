Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,572,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $357,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $296.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Key Royal Caribbean Cruises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS said Royal Caribbean is on track for a solid second quarter, and other recent commentary highlighted strong bookings, pricing power, and the company’s private-destination strategy as drivers of multi-year yield growth.

UBS said Royal Caribbean is on track for a solid second quarter, and other recent commentary highlighted strong bookings, pricing power, and the company’s private-destination strategy as drivers of multi-year yield growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-focused articles also argued that RCL may still be undervalued after recent fuel-cost guidance cuts, suggesting the stock could have upside if demand and margins hold up.

Analyst-focused articles also argued that RCL may still be undervalued after recent fuel-cost guidance cuts, suggesting the stock could have upside if demand and margins hold up. Positive Sentiment: Royal Caribbean’s new Roald Dahl charity partnership and ongoing expansion around destinations such as Santorini and Mexico-Caribbean routes support the company’s brand and long-term growth narrative.

Royal Caribbean’s new Roald Dahl charity partnership and ongoing expansion around destinations such as Santorini and Mexico-Caribbean routes support the company’s brand and long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles mainly noted that RCL remains a heavily watched stock, with investors looking for signs that travel demand stays resilient and that the company can sustain its recent momentum.

Several articles mainly noted that RCL remains a heavily watched stock, with investors looking for signs that travel demand stays resilient and that the company can sustain its recent momentum. Negative Sentiment: UBS also flagged downside risk to third-quarter bookings, which is weighing on sentiment because it suggests the company could face softer demand later in the year despite a strong near-term outlook.

UBS also flagged downside risk to third-quarter bookings, which is weighing on sentiment because it suggests the company could face softer demand later in the year despite a strong near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Broader cruise-industry commentary pointed to geopolitical risks and softer European demand, both of which could pressure future occupancy, pricing, and earnings.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $345.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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