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Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 15,790 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Written by MarketBeat
July 4, 2026
Dollar General logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its Dollar General stake by 30.1% in the first quarter, buying 15,790 additional shares to bring its total holding to 68,294 shares worth about $8.1 million.
  • Dollar General recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $2.00 per share, beating consensus estimates, while revenue rose 3.4% year over year to $10.79 billion.
  • Analysts have turned more cautious on DG, with several firms cutting price targets; the stock now carries a consensus Hold rating and an average target price of $131.27.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,294 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dollar General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $118.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company's fifty day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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