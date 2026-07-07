Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 4,481 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN - Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Garmin were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $395,234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Garmin by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,256,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $309,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,938 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $214,382,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Garmin by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 812,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $164,793,000 after purchasing an additional 567,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $68,106,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Garmin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Garmin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $249.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $269.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $475,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,317.59. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett sold 643 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.57, for a total transaction of $169,475.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,607,978.89. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.41. 122,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $273.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.63 and a 200-day moving average of $231.04.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 23.26%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin's products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin's product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Garmin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Garmin wasn't on the list.

While Garmin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here