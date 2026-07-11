Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 9,051 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 289.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,176 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $3.99 on Friday, reaching $124.91. 1,778,895 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,020. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.68.

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About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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