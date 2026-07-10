Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,212 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Block by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Block by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

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More Block News

Here are the key news stories impacting Block this week:

Positive Sentiment: Block was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), a signal that analysts see improving earnings prospects and potential near-term upside. Article Title

Block was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), a signal that analysts see improving earnings prospects and potential near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Several Zacks momentum and value screens also added XYZ to their Strong Buy lists, reinforcing the recent bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Several Zacks momentum and value screens also added XYZ to their Strong Buy lists, reinforcing the recent bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary pointed to accelerating GPV growth in Square, suggesting Block’s merchant ecosystem is still expanding. Article Title

Analyst commentary pointed to accelerating GPV growth in Square, suggesting Block’s merchant ecosystem is still expanding. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales by directors Brian Grassadonia and Anthony Mathew Eisen may weigh on sentiment, but the trades were disclosed as part of pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Article Title

Insider sales by directors Brian Grassadonia and Anthony Mathew Eisen may weigh on sentiment, but the trades were disclosed as part of pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Negative Sentiment: Block’s $45 million settlement over Cash App fraud-protection allegations could pressure the shares by keeping regulatory and reputational concerns in focus. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,467,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 557,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,612,320. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $10,426,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,032,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,153,961.90. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 345,219 shares of company stock worth $26,343,121 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYZ. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Block from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $100.00 price objective on Block in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.91.

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Block Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $77.28 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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