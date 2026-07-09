Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,092 Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,092 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 313.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Extra Space Storage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $144.02 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $125.71 and a 12-month high of $155.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.79 and a 200-day moving average of $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $856.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is 145.29%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,606,100. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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