Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 31,880 Park Aerospace Corp. $PKE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Park Aerospace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 228,855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 46,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Park Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Park Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Park Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PKE

Park Aerospace Stock Down 0.0%

PKE stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $702.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $39.86.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.31 million. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.38%.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Park Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.29%.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace NYSE: PKE is a specialized materials and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces high-performance composite structures, engineered laminates and specialty adhesives for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes advanced honeycomb cores, composite assemblies, dielectric and high-reliability circuit materials, as well as structural and bonding solutions that meet demanding performance and weight requirements.

The company operates through two principal segments.

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