Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 97,374 Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,374 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $8,724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBUX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,300. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $863,707 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $108.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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