Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 455.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,862 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $112.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Meyer Malka bought 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $931,006.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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