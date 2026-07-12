Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Holdings in AdvanSix $ASIX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX - Free Report) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,302 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,787 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of AdvanSix worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AdvanSix alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 60.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company's stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASIX. Zacks Research raised shares of AdvanSix to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut AdvanSix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AdvanSix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AdvanSix has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 205,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $548.64 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.30. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $404.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.90 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. AdvanSix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix, Inc NYSE: ASIX is an integrated chemical manufacturer specializing in the production of nylon 6 intermediates and related co‐products. Established as a publicly traded spin‐off from Honeywell Specialty Chemicals in June 2016, the company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The company’s principal product is caprolactam, the key building block for nylon 6 resin, used in fibers and engineering plastics across industries. In addition to caprolactam and nylon 6 resin, AdvanSix produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer and industrial chemicals such as phenol and acetone.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AdvanSix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AdvanSix wasn't on the list.

While AdvanSix currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here