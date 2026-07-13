Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 444,343 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the company's stock after selling 444,343 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Moderna were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 498,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 125,598 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,291,465 shares of the company's stock worth $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,031 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $378,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company's stock.

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Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $68.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.94. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.37 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 143.55%.The business's revenue was up 260.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abbas Hussain sold 5,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $264,951.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,637.58. This represents a 32.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $2,739,870.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1,483,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,225,271.76. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 125,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,713 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Moderna from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $38.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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