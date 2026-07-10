Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 65,599 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,366 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 65,599 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,948,434 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,592 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,647,088 shares of the construction company's stock worth $669,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,684,724 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $530,711,000 after buying an additional 67,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,523,164 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $507,441,000 after buying an additional 151,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

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D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.7%

DHI stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.11 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business's fifty day moving average price is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. D.R. Horton's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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