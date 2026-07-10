Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.86 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on AJG to $299 from $271 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in upside ahead. Benzinga report

Wells Fargo raised its price target on AJG to $299 from $271 and reiterated an rating, signaling confidence in upside ahead. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also increased its target to $287 from $261 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Benzinga report

Mizuho also increased its target to $287 from $261 and kept an rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Arthur J. Gallagher announced the acquisition of Med James, Inc. , which should expand its insurance brokerage footprint and support growth through more deal-driven expansion. PR Newswire article

Arthur J. Gallagher announced the acquisition of , which should expand its insurance brokerage footprint and support growth through more deal-driven expansion. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced the date for its second-quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call , keeping investors focused on an upcoming catalyst. PR Newswire article

The company also announced the date for its , keeping investors focused on an upcoming catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: AJG is expected to report results soon, and market commentary suggests Wall Street is looking for strong profit growth, but this is still only an earnings preview rather than confirmed results. Earnings preview

AJG is expected to report results soon, and market commentary suggests Wall Street is looking for strong profit growth, but this is still only an earnings preview rather than confirmed results. Neutral Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded AJG to peer perform, which offsets some of the bullish sentiment but does not imply a major negative call. Finviz report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $215.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.75 and a twelve month high of $316.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,714. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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