Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $2.07 Million Position in Genpact Limited $G

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,659 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 315.6% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 22.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Genpact from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $48.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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