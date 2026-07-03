Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,280 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $14,463,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $197.85 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.93 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.56. The company has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Danaher's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here