Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.11% of eToro Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETOR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eToro Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,136,000. Hillman Co. bought a new stake in eToro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in eToro Group by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,060 shares of the company's stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 63,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of eToro Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 877,969 shares of the company's stock worth $36,234,000 after buying an additional 289,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eToro Group by 1,016.9% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company's stock worth $15,808,000 after buying an additional 409,711 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at eToro Group

In other eToro Group news, Director Shalev Eddy sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $4,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 296,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,245,101.54. This represents a 25.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hedva Ber sold 55,160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,311,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $865,654. This represents a 72.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

eToro Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of ETOR opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. eToro Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. eToro Group's revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eToro Group Ltd. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on eToro Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on eToro Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded eToro Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on eToro Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on eToro Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on eToro Group

eToro Group Company Profile

eToro Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ETOR is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

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