Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,800 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,935 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,923,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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TTM Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.44. 1,660,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 2.10. The business's fifty day moving average is $178.19 and its 200 day moving average is $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTMI. Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,915 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $609,060.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,955. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 3,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $703,500.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,240,160.94. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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