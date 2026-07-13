Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 20,235 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 196.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,535 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company's stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company's stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,456 shares of the company's stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $125.77 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.68 and a one year high of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.52.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 253 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,450.24. This represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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