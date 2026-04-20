Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $17.90 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,936 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $201.68 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $183.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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