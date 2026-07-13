Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,204 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $109.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $97.88.

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More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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